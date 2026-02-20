Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.14.

Altus Group stock traded up C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.92. 173,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.07.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.96 million during the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Brennan sold 93,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.99, for a total transaction of C$5,073,710.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,364,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,683,974.44. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,423. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

