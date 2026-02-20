Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.73. Nutrien has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $73.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,058,000 after buying an additional 3,900,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,416,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,742,000 after buying an additional 1,627,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nutrien from $64 to $77 (equal weight), signaling a materially higher fair value from that firm and lending upside to the name.

Bank of America also lifted its target from $64 to $71 (neutral), a smaller but supportive upgrade that helps underpin consensus price target momentum.

Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend and announced intent to launch a new share repurchase program (up to 5% of outstanding), boosting cash return prospects for investors.

Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite tough farm economics, which supports fertilizer pricing and volumes over the year.

Barclays nudged its target to $70 — a mild endorsement but broadly in line with recent analyst moves and consensus.

Company released Q4 materials and the earnings call transcript/slide deck — useful for active investors to parse segment trends, cash flow and 2026 guidance.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83 missed the $0.87 consensus and revenue of $5.12B missed estimates — the earnings miss and softer top line are the primary drivers of intraday weakness.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

