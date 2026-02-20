KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at UBS Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $168.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,490. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 343,872 shares of company stock valued at $35,367,179. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,929,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,907,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $257,216,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,845,000 after buying an additional 1,479,688 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

