TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on Appian in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Appian stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 1,210,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. Appian has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -247.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 282.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Appian by 693.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 175.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Appian reported $0.15 EPS (vs. consensus ~ $0.11) and revenue of $202.9M (+21.7% Y/Y), driving investor optimism about revenue acceleration and profitability. Appian Q4 earnings call transcript

Q4 results beat — Appian reported $0.15 EPS (vs. consensus ~ $0.11) and revenue of $202.9M (+21.7% Y/Y), driving investor optimism about revenue acceleration and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — management issued Q1 EPS guidance of $0.16–0.20 and FY26 EPS of $0.82–0.96, both well above Street expectations, and raised revenue ranges — a key catalyst supporting the share lift. Press release

Raised guidance — management issued Q1 EPS guidance of $0.16–0.20 and FY26 EPS of $0.82–0.96, both well above Street expectations, and raised revenue ranges — a key catalyst supporting the share lift. Positive Sentiment: Capital return & profitability signal — coverage highlights Appian turning profitable and launching a $50M buyback, which supports investor confidence and EPS accretion potential. Investors reacting article

Capital return & profitability signal — coverage highlights Appian turning profitable and launching a $50M buyback, which supports investor confidence and EPS accretion potential. Positive Sentiment: AI and public-sector tailwinds — management commentary and deep-dive coverage point to AI-driven upsell momentum and gains in public sector business as structural growth drivers. Deep dive article

AI and public-sector tailwinds — management commentary and deep-dive coverage point to AI-driven upsell momentum and gains in public sector business as structural growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage — several transcripts, slides and analyst notes (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) provide detail for investors to re-model estimates; useful but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks analysis Earnings presentation

Analyst and media coverage — several transcripts, slides and analyst notes (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) provide detail for investors to re-model estimates; useful but not new catalysts by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears noisy/erroneous in recent filings (reported zeros and NaNs), so don’t read a clear crowd position signal from those numbers today. (No link available)

Short-interest data appears noisy/erroneous in recent filings (reported zeros and NaNs), so don’t read a clear crowd position signal from those numbers today. (No link available) Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut target to $21 and moved to underweight — a notable downside view that may cap upside and add selling pressure despite the beat and guidance. Benzinga note

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

