American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.59. 62,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 225,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue; strong margins and ROE — ACIC reported $0.52 EPS vs. $0.42 consensus and revenue of $86.4M vs. $83.4M expected. The company showed a ~26% net margin and ~30% return on equity, signaling profitable underwriting and capital efficiency.

Management plans targeted growth in the excess & surplus (E&S) segment for 2026 while emphasizing underwriting discipline — this signals growth ambition without loosening risk standards, which can support earnings durability if executed.

Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for diligence — slides and the transcript provide detail on underwriting trends, reserve development and investment income that will drive forward results. Review them to judge forward momentum.

Analyst commentary and metric breakdowns are available (Zacks, Yahoo, SeattlePI) — these pieces highlight where key ratios and trends compare to expectations and prior quarters; useful for validating the beat's sustainability.

Negative Sentiment: Shares declined on the day despite the beat — likely reflecting profit?taking, a market that may have already priced in strong results, or investor desire for clearer upside to 2026 guidance. Monitor commentary on loss & combined?ratio trends and any reserve adjustments for causes of caution.

Short?interest data reported in some feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed this month (likely a data anomaly) — not a meaningful signal at this time. Review exchange filings if short activity is a concern.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACIC shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Coastal Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Coastal Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Coastal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Coastal Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Coastal Insurance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Coastal Insurance by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Coastal Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ACIC) is a specialized property and casualty insurer focused on coastal residential and commercial lines across the Southeastern United States. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company underwrites policies designed to address windstorm and non-windstorm perils in areas exposed to hurricane risk. Since its founding in 2007, American Coastal has positioned itself to meet the insurance needs of homeowners, condominium associations, and small business owners operating near coastal zones.

Through a diversified portfolio of personal lines products, American Coastal offers homeowners insurance, dwelling fire, mobile home, condominium unitowners and renters policies.

