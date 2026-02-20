Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 15th

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

OBDC stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.38 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 33.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, VP Neena Reddy bought 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $103,043.40. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 7,890 shares in the company, valued at $103,043.40. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,663,000 after acquiring an additional 757,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,527,000 after acquiring an additional 811,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,528,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,454,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,005,000 after purchasing an additional 659,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

