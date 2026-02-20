Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Pacific Gas & Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Gas & Electric to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,148,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,753,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Pacific Gas & Electric has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP John R. Simon sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $820,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 392,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,454. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 826.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 3,240.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

