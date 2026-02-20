AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 559,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,411. AdvanSix has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix, Inc (NYSE: ASIX) is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co?products. Established as a publicly traded spin?off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

