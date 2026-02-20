Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells $5,480,576.72 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 233,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $5,480,576.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,357,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,811,314.72. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Sandeep Sahai sold 16,394 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $394,767.52.

On Thursday, January 1st, Sandeep Sahai sold 134,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $3,231,191.70.

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. 10,028,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -166.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Significant institutional backing remains — large managers (Vanguard, Wellington, T. Rowe, plus a new Starboard stake) have recently increased or established positions, which supports longer‑term demand for the stock.

DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating with a $24.55 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling analyst views are cautious/steady rather than bullish.

Coverage of Q4 results and key metrics is mixed — earnings writeups (Zacks, SeattlePI, Yahoo valuation pieces) highlight some operational momentum but leave room for interpretation vs. estimates, so the report did not clearly swing sentiment.

Large insider sales by top executives on Feb. 17–18: CEO Sandeep Sahai, CTO Souvik Das, CFO James Cox, CRO Scott Erickson and another insider each sold substantial blocks (~tens to hundreds of thousands of shares), trimming ownership by double‑digit percentages — this volume can pressure near‑term sentiment even if sales are preplanned.

Kaskela Law announced an investigation into whether the recently proposed shareholder buyout price is fair, which raises legal/transactional risk and could complicate or reprice the deal for investors. Litigation or a negotiated raise in price would be material.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,150 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $240,212,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,813,000 after purchasing an additional 274,664 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

