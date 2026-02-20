Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Subi Sethi Sells 76,689 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,797,590.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 365,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,567,085.60. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Subi Sethi sold 7,344 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $176,843.52.

On Thursday, January 1st, Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $617,812.14.

CWAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 10,028,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,130. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Positive Sentiment: Significant institutional backing remains — large managers (Vanguard, Wellington, T. Rowe, plus a new Starboard stake) have recently increased or established positions, which supports longer?term demand for the stock. MarketBeat CWAN overview

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,642,000 after buying an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,150 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,212,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,813,000 after acquiring an additional 274,664 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

