F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FG)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

F&G Annuities & Life has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 7.9%

FG traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $25.50. 1,028,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.46.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

