LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

LYB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,091,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,792. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

