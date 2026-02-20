LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LYB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,091,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,792. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $78.41.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.
The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Silver $309?
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.