Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 36947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI) is a Hong Kong?based global manufacturer and marketer of tools and equipment for professional, industrial and consumer markets. The company develops and sells power tools, outdoor power equipment, hand tools, accessories and floorcare products. TTI’s product strategy emphasizes cordless and battery?powered platforms, integrating advanced battery chemistry and brushless motor technology to serve trade professionals and DIY consumers seeking portable, high?performance solutions.

TTI markets its products through a portfolio of well?known brands and a broad distribution network that includes wholesalers, home improvement retailers, specialist dealerships and online channels.

