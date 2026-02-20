Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.40

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 421.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd.
Magellan Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Financial Group
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.