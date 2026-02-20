Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.40

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 421.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.