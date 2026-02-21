Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 756 shares.The stock last traded at $65.81 and had previously closed at $68.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resonac presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor?grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare?earth magnetic alloys and high?purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

