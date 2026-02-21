Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.11 and last traded at $129.1110, with a volume of 13555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.84.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index. The Index includes approximately 100 the United States-listed companies. Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC acts as the Fund’s investment adviser.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.