Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.50.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles.

