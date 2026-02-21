Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Company Profile

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in professional video equipment, security and industrial systems, and medical imaging solutions. As a member of the Hitachi Group, the company leverages advanced electronic and optical technologies to serve broadcast professionals, security integrators, and healthcare providers worldwide.

The company’s Broadcast & Professional Video division designs and produces high-definition studio cameras, video switchers, signal processors, and recording systems for television networks and production houses.

