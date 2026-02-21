Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) vs. Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG) Financial Review

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) and Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Culture has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Etsy and Oriental Culture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 4 0 1 2.40 Oriental Culture 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.88 billion 1.79 $303.28 million $1.42 36.83 Oriental Culture $620,000.00 2.14 -$2.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Etsy and Oriental Culture”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Culture.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Oriental Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 5.65% -24.94% 10.42% Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Oriental Culture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Etsy beats Oriental Culture on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

