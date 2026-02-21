Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Receives $92.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Toro in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. Toro has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Toro’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

