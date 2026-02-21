Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.
STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
Stantec stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stantec has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $114.51.
Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.
The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.
