Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$154.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$150.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammond Power Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.00.

Shares of TSE:HPS.A opened at C$214.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.99. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$69.29 and a 12-month high of C$217.46.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

