Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of ADUS opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

