GeneDx (WGS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GeneDx stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.78 and a beta of 2.00. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $170.87.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,213.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,561.93. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Ruch sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $6,094,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,978.17. This represents a 76.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 68,961 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,891 in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

