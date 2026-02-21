Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (VLRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $845.6760 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

