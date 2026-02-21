Truist Financial Cuts Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target to $38.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Waystar from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waystar from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Waystar from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Get Waystar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waystar

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Waystar has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,209,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,766.08. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,657. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,380. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,002,000. Munro Partners raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 107.5% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 92,695 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Waystar by 2,923.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 853,239 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the third quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Waystar by 32.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.