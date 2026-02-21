BTIG Research Cuts Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $70.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Docusign has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $804,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,486.50. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $650,159.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,494.29. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,260. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,154,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 927.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 112,059 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter worth about $5,335,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Docusign by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,975,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

