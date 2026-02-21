Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,932 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first?in?class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company’s scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.
Coya’s pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small?molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.
