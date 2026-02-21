Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives $16.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.2222.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVA shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on Inventiva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inventiva in the fourth quarter valued at $18,600,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,601,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 28,881.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,580 shares during the period. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,090,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inventiva by 2,267.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 2,540,540 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVA opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

