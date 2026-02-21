Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $392.8890 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,133.65. The trade was a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 2,370,459 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,031,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 855,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 653.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 748,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

