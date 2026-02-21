Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 5th (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA JDST opened at $1.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

