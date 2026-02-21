Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $304.67 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Helix Energy Solutions Group
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.
Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.