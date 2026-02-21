Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $191.3340 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $183.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.87. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $86.99 and a fifty-two week high of $191.50. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $230.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 32,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $6,015,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,702.40. This represents a 81.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.44, for a total value of $1,383,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 308,874 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,805 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,591,000 after purchasing an additional 282,937 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

