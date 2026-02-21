Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $339.18 and last traded at $339.18. 29 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.86.

Flughafen Zürich Trading Down 2.8%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.92.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG is the publicly traded company responsible for the operation and development of Zurich Airport, Switzerland’s busiest aviation hub. While airport operations in the region date back to 1948, the company in its current corporate form was established in 2000 as a public–private partnership. It oversees infrastructure management, including runways, terminals and airside services, ensuring compliance with international safety and regulatory standards.

The company’s core business activities cover a broad spectrum of airport-related services.

