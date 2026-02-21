Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 and last traded at GBX 0.50. Approximately 458,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 673,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.51.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

