Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 11,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 152,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is a positive change from Cambria Cannabis ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

