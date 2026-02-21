Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 11,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 152,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is a positive change from Cambria Cannabis ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile
The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Cannabis ETF
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.