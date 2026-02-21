Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.00. 25,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 82,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) is an Australia-based mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of lithium and tantalum resources. The company’s core activity centers on sustainable extraction of spodumene concentrate, a key feedstock for the global lithium-ion battery industry. Pilbara Minerals maintains its principal listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: PLS) and operates an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program on the OTC Markets under the ticker PILBF.

The company’s flagship operation is the Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project, situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

