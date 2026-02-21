Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.49. 43,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 32,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Interfor Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of wood products, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a network of sawmills across Canada and the United States, producing a wide range of softwood lumber items for residential, commercial and industrial construction. Interfor’s product portfolio includes dimension lumber, timbers, boards and specialty wood products designed to meet the needs of building material distributors, home center retail channels and industrial end-users.

Interfor’s operations span premier timber-growing regions in British Columbia, Alberta, Washington State and Oregon.

