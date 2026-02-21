Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $43.53. 5,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.
The stock has a market cap of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
