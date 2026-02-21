Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $43.53. 5,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. APS Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. APS Management Group Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

