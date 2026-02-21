Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $27.50. 5,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 10,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aixtron to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Aixtron from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aixtron Price Performance

About Aixtron

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Aixtron SE, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany, is a leading provider of deposition equipment for the compound semiconductor industry. The company’s core expertise lies in metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) systems, which are used to grow epitaxial layers of materials like gallium nitride, gallium arsenide and related alloys. These systems support applications ranging from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes to power electronics, photonic devices and data communications components.

Operating globally, Aixtron maintains R&D, manufacturing and service facilities across Europe, Asia and North America.

