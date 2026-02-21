China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.5815 and last traded at $0.5815. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5329.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Railway Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CRWOF) is a state-owned enterprise primarily engaged in large-scale construction and engineering projects. The company’s core activities include the design, construction and maintenance of rail transit systems, highways, bridges, tunnels and urban mass-transit infrastructure. In addition to civil engineering, China Railway Group provides comprehensive services in surveying, consulting, project management, and investment and financing solutions for infrastructure development.

Beyond traditional rail and road projects, the company offers water conservancy and environmental protection services, as well as mining engineering and real estate development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.