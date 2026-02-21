Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 2,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS: CWSRF) is one of Canada’s largest providers of seniors housing, offering a range of retirement living options and care services. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company develops, owns and operates retirement communities across multiple provinces, catering to the evolving needs of older adults seeking independent living, assisted living, memory care and long-term care.

The company’s portfolio includes more than 150 retirement residences that deliver hospitality-style services such as chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, dining and recreation programs.

