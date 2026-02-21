Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 378,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,521,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 6.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$130.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.42.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.