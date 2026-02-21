Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 12,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.22.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corporation (OTCMKTS:FKWL) is a wireless broadband device and solutions provider specializing in the design, development and manufacture of mobile broadband hardware. The company focuses on delivering high-performance 4G LTE and 5G connectivity products to service providers, enterprises and consumers. Headquartered in the United States with research and production facilities in Asia, Franklin Wireless combines global engineering expertise with manufacturing capabilities to address evolving wireless network requirements.

Franklin Wireless’s product portfolio includes portable Wi-Fi hotspots, USB data modems, indoor and outdoor routers, fixed wireless gateways, and embedded OEM modules.

