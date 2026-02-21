Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Shares Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) is a Swedish engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its products and solutions are used to improve energy efficiency, enhance food safety and support environmentally sustainable operations. Alfa Laval serves customers across a broad range of industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, marine transportation and food and beverage production.
The company traces its roots to the late 19th century, when Swedish engineer Gustaf de Laval invented a centrifugal milk-separator in 1883.
