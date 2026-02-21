Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $131.6960 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $948.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have commented on LINC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Griffin Securities set a $33.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,574.14. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,081.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

