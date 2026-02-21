Head-To-Head Contrast: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) vs. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 8.45% 7.92% 4.81% Progyny 4.46% 10.71% 7.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 1 8 5 0 2.29 Progyny 0 4 8 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Revvity currently has a consensus price target of $113.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.25%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.04%. Given Progyny’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Revvity.

This table compares Revvity and Progyny”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.86 billion 3.98 $241.20 million $2.08 48.25 Progyny $1.17 billion 1.55 $54.34 million $0.63 33.30

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Progyny. Progyny is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

