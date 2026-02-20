Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $178.22 and last traded at $177.2910, with a volume of 4326831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.34.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.