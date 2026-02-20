Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.6%

About MTY Food Group

MTY stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.11. 103,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,436. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$32.92 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$984.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.26.

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.