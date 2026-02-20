Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.
MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.
