Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.980-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.61.

NYSE:FND traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.24. 2,405,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped consensus by a penny: Floor & Decor reported $0.36 EPS vs. the $0.35 consensus, showing the company hit the midpoint of prior guidance. Article Title

Q4 EPS topped consensus by a penny: Floor & Decor reported $0.36 EPS vs. the $0.35 consensus, showing the company hit the midpoint of prior guidance. Positive Sentiment: Independent analyst support: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating, which likely helped sentiment after the mixed report. Article Title

Independent analyst support: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating, which likely helped sentiment after the mixed report. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially in line with expectations: Q4 sales were $1.13B, up ~2% year-over-year and matching analyst estimates, indicating stable top-line performance but modest growth. Article Title

Revenue essentially in line with expectations: Q4 sales were $1.13B, up ~2% year-over-year and matching analyst estimates, indicating stable top-line performance but modest growth. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings package and call transcript are available for deeper read—management reiterated key points and guidance details on the call. Article Title

Full earnings package and call transcript are available for deeper read—management reiterated key points and guidance details on the call. Negative Sentiment: FY-2026 guidance came in below consensus: management set EPS at $1.980–$2.180 vs. a ~$2.13 consensus midpoint and revenue at $4.9–$5.0B vs. ~$5.0B consensus — this conservative outlook likely pressures near-term multiple expansion. Article Title

FY-2026 guidance came in below consensus: management set EPS at $1.980–$2.180 vs. a ~$2.13 consensus midpoint and revenue at $4.9–$5.0B vs. ~$5.0B consensus — this conservative outlook likely pressures near-term multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: EPS down year-over-year: quarterly EPS of $0.36 compares to $0.44 in the prior-year period, highlighting margin pressure and/or mix challenges. Article Title

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

