Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.980-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.61.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Stock Performance
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Floor & Decor
Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped consensus by a penny: Floor & Decor reported $0.36 EPS vs. the $0.35 consensus, showing the company hit the midpoint of prior guidance. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Independent analyst support: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating, which likely helped sentiment after the mixed report. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially in line with expectations: Q4 sales were $1.13B, up ~2% year-over-year and matching analyst estimates, indicating stable top-line performance but modest growth. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings package and call transcript are available for deeper read—management reiterated key points and guidance details on the call. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: FY-2026 guidance came in below consensus: management set EPS at $1.980–$2.180 vs. a ~$2.13 consensus midpoint and revenue at $4.9–$5.0B vs. ~$5.0B consensus — this conservative outlook likely pressures near-term multiple expansion. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: EPS down year-over-year: quarterly EPS of $0.36 compares to $0.44 in the prior-year period, highlighting margin pressure and/or mix challenges. Article Title
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $46,000.
About Floor & Decor
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.
Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Floor & Decor
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Whitney’s Big Tech Play for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.